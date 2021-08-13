AfDB to push a strong narrative on the role of multilateral financing institutions in driving Africa’s oil and gas sector

Dr Arron Tchouka Singhe, Chief Oil Sector Officer at the African Development Bank, is set to drive a strong narrative on the role of multilateral financing institutions in driving Africa’s oil and gas sector.

African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 taking place in Cape Town on 9 to 12 November has placed making energy poverty history by 2030 a top priority. In line with this objective, the African Energy Chamber is excited to announce that Dr Arron Tchouka Singhe, Chief Oil Sector Officer at the African Development Bank (AfDB) has been confirmed as a speaker at AEW 2021 in Cape Town.

Dr Singhe’s participation at Africa’s premier energy event will emphasize the role of multilateral financing institutions and the oil and gas industry in Africa’s energy sector, promoting critical investment that will drive Africa’s energy future.

The AfDB represents the largest multilateral financing institution in Africa, providing critical finance to African governments and private companies investing in the continent. With a core mission to reduce poverty, improve living conditions for Africans, and mobilize resources for the continent’s economic and social development, the bank has played a pivotal role in driving Africa’s energy sector growth and development.

The Bank is focused on driving investment in African markets, and aims to stimulate and mobilize internal and external resources to do so, providing its member countries with critical financial assistance. To date, the AfDB has an active portfolio of energy projects totalling $12 billion across the continent. By providing policy advice, technical assistance, and mobilizing and allocating resources for investment in Africa, the Bank is not only supporting development efforts, but is driving growth across the continent, and Dr Singhe will emphasize this in Cape Town.

As Chief Oil Sector Officer at the AfDB, Dr Singhe is responsible for coordinating the Bank’s activities in the oil sector. Accordingly, at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Dr Singhe will be instrumental in driving a strong African oil narrative, offering valuable insights regarding the exploitation of oil and gas resources.

By connecting with stakeholders and offering a dialogue on local content and domestic gas linkages, flare elimination and gas utilization and monetization, low carbon pathways for the oil and gas industry, and strategies for economic diversification driven by oil and gas, Dr. Singhe will heavily promote investment in Africa. With the aim to accelerate investment and associated socio-economic development, Dr Singhe will provide critical strategies to ensure the continent is competitive for investment.