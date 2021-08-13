Select Page

Overall inflation for 2021 now projected to average around 3.9% – central bank

Posted by | Aug 19, 2021 |

Overall inflation for 2021 now projected to average around 3.9% – central bank

The country’s overall inflation is projected to average around 3.9% for 2021, slightly higher than the previous forecast of 3.6%, said the central bank governor, Johannes Gawaxab in a Monetary Policy Announcement on Wednesday.

Gawaxab said annual average inflation increased to 3.5% during the first seven months of 2021, compared to 2.1% for the corresponding period in the previous year.

“The increase in inflation was mainly driven by the food and transport categories. This was on account of supply constraints particularly for meat and a rise in international oil prices, respectively,” he said, adding that overall inflation moderated to 4% in July 2021 from 4.1% in June.

Meanwhile, Gawaxab said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.75 percent.

“This decision was taken following a review of global, regional, and domestic economic and financial developments. It was noted that higher inflation is increasingly posing a risk to the sustainability of the current level of the repo rate,” he said, adding that the rate remains appropriate to continue supporting the weak domestic economy.

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Adjustments in budget for Municipality 2015/2016 general valuations

Adjustments in budget for Municipality 2015/2016 general valuations

13 February 2015

Barloworld equipment boosts results

Barloworld equipment boosts results

8 May 2015

Corporates could be the ray of light to the economy- analysts

Corporates could be the ray of light to the economy- analysts

3 July 2018

BoN happy with free cash deposits implementation

BoN happy with free cash deposits implementation

9 August 2013