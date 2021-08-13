Tourism sector players called to submit digital marketing material/products to be showcased at the Dubai World Expo 2020

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has called upon tourism sector companies that are interested to showcase their companies, product offering and projects for investments to submit their digital marketing materials or product promotional materials to be showcased at the Dubai World Expo 2020.

Namibia will be represented at the Dubai World Expo 2020 scheduled to take place from 01 October 2021 to 21 March 2022 in Dubai and MEFT is coordinating the tourism sector’s participation at the World Dubai Expo 20 in further strategic collaboration with Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) and Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB).

“For this reason, the Namibian Pavilion at Dubai World Expo 2020 will showcase not only tourism investment opportunities but for all the major sectors of our Namibian economy as highlighted by NIPDB, organized in various sectoral themes. The display space is therefore limited. To ensure greater visibility, a digital platform and a dedicated television screen(s) will be used to display all tourism destination marketing information and investment opportunities,” The MEFT said in a statement.

The ministry said in this regard they have since partnered with Namibia Travel and Tourism Forum to support the digitalization of the tourism sector information and the Namibian Pavilion digital displays.

“Interested tourism companies are encouraged to submit pictures which are at least 3000 px (wide or tall) and HD videos between 2-5 minutes showing not only company/establishment or service but to include “Destination Namibia’s” attractive natural or authentic features. Digital promotional materials should be emailed immediately for further forwarding to NIPDB,” they added.

Furthermore the ministry said other submissions including tourism projects for investment purposes should be emailed before 15 September 2021 for compilation of an investment profile. Kindly email all to; [email protected].

The ministry said it has also assigned Mr. Filion Gaogaseb, a Chief Tourism Officer (Fillon [email protected]), as its representative at the Namibian Pavilion for the duration of the Dubai Expo 2020.