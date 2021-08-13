Industry engagement webinar on evidence based policing slated for Thursday

Stadio Namibia in collaboration with NUST will host a virtual seminar on the topic of ‘Evidence Based Policing’ on Thursday 19 August.

The virtual seminar has been organised to engage Policing students and people in the security sector such as police officers on this cutting edge topic.

Taking the seminar online means that more people can participate and engage with the subject from the safety of their office or home setting.

Evidence Based Policing is a new way of working to improve police effectiveness and build trust in the police. Some people think it is the future of policing. This method of policing recognises that experience and intuition are crucial, but that officers should be equipped with the most reliable and recent knowledge relevant to their work. This will all be discussed and explained by the professional and expert panel that has been assembled for this webinar taking place on August 19th, from 18:00 – 19:30.

Dr. Andrew Faull, researcher, policy and technical support expert with 17 years’ experience working on policing, crime, violence, and human security from the Institute of Security Studies will share his expertise on Evidence Based Policing.

There will be full engagement and discussion in what is sure to be a lively and very educational webinar, with the Namibian Police Force also participating and sharing their experience and embracing of evidence based policing.

The webinar details for the seminar are as follows: https://meet.google.com/wbd-novr-nqa?hs=224