Newly appointed Director of Tourism and Gaming introduced

The Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Forestry, this week introduced the newly appointed Director of Tourism and Gaming, Mr. Sebulon C. Chicalu who took office as from 01 July 2021.

Chicalu is a seasoned corporate management executive who has served in a business environment at different levels and in various portfolios.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration, specializing in enterprise development, public-private partnerships, local economic development and talent development.

He is charged with an enormous task to spearhead the recovery of the tourism sector, create a strong private sector engagement and coordinate support with other ministries, UN and SADC Agencies responsible for tourism.

Chicalu is passionate about creating a conducive tourism entrepreneurship environment for a sustainable tourism sector transformation, develop tourism market intelligence capacity, support a resilient domestic travel market, realize KAZA tourism Univisa for Namibia, intra-Africa regional tourism, etc.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it has confidence in his strategic strength and innovative abilities and that he will succeed in his assignment with the support of all of us for an inclusive growth of the tourism sector.