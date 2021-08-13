Ramatex to become an emergency care centre for COVID-19 patients

The City of Windhoek has approved the leasing of the Rhino Garment main warehouse for the establishment of an emergency care centre by the National Emergency Care Centre (NECC).

Council approved the application by the NECC to set up a Section 21 Entity that will be filling the gap between public and private healthcare facilities in the quality of cost of services.

The municipality said the project is expected to start in three phases depending on the pandemic behaviours, the first phase will consist of establishing 200 admission beds and 50 ICU beds.

“The second phase shall be an additional 250 beds, bringing the total bed capacity to 500 and the third phase shall consist of another 250 beds once again depending on the epidemic behaviours and consideration shall be given to human and material resources,” they added.

Further the NECC should be able to obtain necessary approvals from the Ministry of Health and Social Services and apply for a Fitness Certificate at with the City and implement an appropriate Health Care Risk Waste Management system to ensure that all the waste generated at the facility is properly disposed of.

“The NECC will be responsible for running expenses including water, electricity and security service, but they will not pay rent as this will be offset as Council’s contribution towards the noble project,” the municipality concluded.