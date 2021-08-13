National Theatre to launch online compilation of perspectives by 18 local theatre and creative practitioners

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) will release an online compilation of perspectives by 18 local theatre and creative practitioners, offering recommendations on how emerging theatre artists could navigate theatre practices sustainably in the country.

Set to be released on 30 August, the ‘Theatre Practices in Namibia Reader 2021’ includes an overview of some lived experiences in and around the Namibian theatre environment.

Additionally, through interviews and written segments, the publication sheds light on available opportunities for drama graduates, demystifies the viability and uses of storytelling skills, and offers recommendations on artistic applications for alternative sectors and industries in Namibia.

The contributors cover varied areas such as arts administration, working as a producer, professionalism and etiquette, branding and marketing, filling industry gaps, storytelling in sales and advertising, cultural management as well as careers in the corporate, wellness, research, and education spaces.

Targeted for emerging talents and students of theatre practices, the online reader aims to leave readers with critical considerations for professional development, career direction, and cross-sectoral application.

Once released, professional artists, arts and cultural institutions, media, and educators are encouraged to share the reader widely for the benefit of the oncoming generation of business-oriented theatre practitioners and workers.