Hollard Namibia digitizes policy applications

A leading privately-owned local insurer, Hollard Namibia has replaced its manual, paper-based process of signing up new customers with a digital interface.

Through its intermediary and call centre channels Hollard hopes to improve new business turnaround times and conversion rates.

Its intermediary channel was reliant on a manual process of completing policy application forms. From a call centre perspective, Hollard agents used spreadsheets to complete new applications and then subsequently captured those on a Exergy policy administration system supplied by SilverBridge.

“Having had a long-standing relationship with Hollard, we proposed digitally enabling both these critical channels to link the various stakeholders to a centralised solution and automate the process. This digitally-driven environment would link directly to the Hollard Policy Administration system and Exergy,” said Leonel da Silva, portfolio manager at SilverBridge.

This would be done through the SilverBridge Intermediary and Call Centre Web portals. Both these are accessible from the Web requiring only a stable internet connection. By digitalising these channels, Hollard intermediaries would be able to track the performance of their books in real-time and identify trends related to policy cancellations, lapses, and other relevant areas.

“Through enabling Hollard to digitally onboard new customers and proactively manage retentions in real-time, the insurer would speed up the end-to-end onboarding process and positively influence the conversion rate and efficiently drive growth within the business.”

“Silverbridge’s digital platform and support throughout Hollard’s digital transformation has successfully put us in a position where we reached our internal digitalisation goals and are now geared to our ethos of excellent client service,” said Charlton Cloete, head of IT at Hollard Namibia.

Issued by Rubicomm for SilverBridge Holdings.