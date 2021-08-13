Peugeot-Opel plant donates six brand new locally assembled vehicles to Ministry of Industrialisation

The Minister of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) Lucia Iipumbu received six brand new vehicles assembled at the Peugeot-Opel plant in Walvis Bay from the CEO of Peugeot -Opel Assembly Namibia (POAN), Robert van Rooijen at an event held on 12 August

The ministry in a statement said that the project aims to support the diversification plant set out in the Growth at Home Strategy Local and small and medium enterprises are expected to benefit from this investment, enabling Namibia to realise the positive externalities and spillover from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Iipumbu called upon all citizens to ‘By Local and Grow Namibia’ echoing sentiments expressed by the #GrowNamibia campaign that was launched in October 2020.

“Both MIT and the Ministry of Finance recognized that the matter is sector wide and will afflict any other entrant to the sector, and therefore not exclusive to POAN,”she added.

Cabinet approved the National Automotive Assembly Development Policy Framework-2019-2020 (NAADP) in December 2019 and the NAADP framework’s objective is to ensure the development of local automotive assembly and creating the export potential of Namibia in the automotive sector.

POAN is a joint venture between a French multinational automotive manufacturing company, Groupe PSA and the Namibia Industrial Development Agency- Nida, launched by His Excellency, President Dr. Hage Geingob in 2018 to assemble Opel and Peugeot vehicles in Namibia.

The assembly anticipated achieving a target volume of 5 000 units by last year 2020 to meet the SACU countries market demand.