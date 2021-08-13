Select Page

Namibia to take part in 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

The Chairperson of the National Council and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Lukas Muha will be take part in the virtual 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament from 7 to 9 September

The conference which will take place in Vienna aims to democratize global governance by adding the voice of parliaments and parliamentarians to policy processes at the UN and other international organizations.

The Parliament of Namibia in a statement said that Muha engaged in a conversational information sharing meeting with the Director of International Relations at the University of Science and Technology (NUST) Dr. Marius Kudumo.

“The Topic to be discussed is ‘Parliaments and global governance: The unfinished agenda’ and speakers of Parliament were tasked to identify and discuss key parliamentary actions to provide parliamentary leadership for maintaining multilateralism and improving global governance based on the principles of dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation,” they added.

The Committee of the Conference decided that the general debate will take place in an interactive format and all speakers are invited to submit their formal statements in writing or as pre-recorded videos.

The panel will consider the practical ways as well as the political shifts required to deepen the role and influence of parliaments at the UN.

 

