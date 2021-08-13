Select Page

Fishing companies donate to the Kavango West Region

Aug 16, 2021

The Kavango West Region last week received a donation of N$130,000 from the benefits of fishing companies.

The region received N$100,000 from Camoposatu Investment and N$30,000 from Camsop Investment and the donation was done through the Office of the Regional Governor.

The donation aims to bring about development in the region, by fighting the dire poverty situation facing the youth.

Camoposatu Investment is a joint venture for five fishing right holding companies in Horsemackrel, which are Tulimevava Fishing, San Fishing, Posinyanga Investment, Oshongo Fishing and Camsop Investment.

(l-r) Vilho Simuketa and Nico Kaiyamo, Representatives of the donors, Hon. Sirkka Ausika, Kavango West Regional Governor and Kavango West Regional Council Chief Regional Officer Dr. Mpasi Katewa.

 

