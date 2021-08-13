Select Page

Namport records increased salt exports

Over the past 4 months there has been a combined total (bagged and bulk salt) of 160,186 metric tons of salt exported via the Port of Walvis Bay to various destinations, the Namibia Ports Authority (Namport) announced this week.

Namport said container ship, Maria Da Paz is loading 4500 metric tons of bagged salt whereas the Uniscout will load 7000 metric tons of bagged salt which is destined for the Port of Matadi, Congo.

Another vessel, the Mediterranean Bridge currently alongside, is expected to depart late Saturday afternoon once an operation of a total of 1674 moves is carried out on the vessel.

“Such volumes are testament to the unending efforts of Namport’s workforce which remains committed to providing best quality port services to all seaborne trade through excellent customer service, sustainable growth and social responsibility, to contribute to the transformation of Namibia as a logistics hub,” Namport said.

An overall increase in the exportation of salt is observed, in comparison to the same period in 2020.

 

