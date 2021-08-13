MultiChoice, NamiGreen enter e-waste disposal partnership

MultiChoice Namibia and NamiGreen recently entered a partnership that will see the disposal of e-waste materials no longer being used and electronic equipment that reached the end of its lifespan, such as DStv and GOtv decoders.

Together the two companies, have installed recycling points in 17 locations around Namibia. That means citizens can now recycle their DStv and GOtv boxes and other electronics, such as phones, gadgets and devices.

Roger Gertze, MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, said MultiChoice Namibia frequently evaluates the impact of its business operations to prevent the release of unwanted materials into the environment.

“Over the years, we have adopted several initiatives to ensure that our working territories are eco-friendly and by partnering with NamiGreen, the e-waste bins will be present at all our branches, namely Eros, Katutura, Ongwediva and Swakopmund, including our 13 agents across Namibia,” Gertze said.

According to NamiGreen, e-waste is an emerging environmental issue requiring urgent attention, as it affects human health due to exposure through the food chain, skin contact or inhalation. Amidst fast-paced technological advancements globally, consumption of electronic equipment is undoubtedly on the rise and so is e-waste.

“It’s critical for us to have a geographical footprint so that Namibians have a shorter proximity to drop off their e-waste. One of our goals is to increase the volumes of e-waste as it provides greater employment opportunity within the recycling industry,” Per Hansen, NamiGreen’s Managing Director said.

Denver Kisting, host of The Digital Dish; Per Hansen, Managing Director of NamiGreen; Lavinia Shikongo, Head of CX & Care at MultiChoice Namibia; Roger Gertze, Managing Director at MultiChoice Namibia; and Simon Ipinge, Operations Manager at MultiChoice Namibia. (Photo: Provided)