Pricey photocopier helps Onaushe learners improve quality of education

Onaushe Combined School in the Oshana region this week became the proud recipient of a brandnew photocopier, courtesy of a generous donation from the Namibian Ports Authority, after the school management lodged an urgent appeal with the authority.

Onaushe is a school, mostly for marginalised children from the San and Ovatjimba communities in Oshana. Over the past few years, the number of learner increased from 250 to 332, putting its ability to make copies for the learners under great strain.

The photocopier with a market value of around N$45,000 was presented to the teachers at a brief ceremony earlier this week by Mr Iidhongela from Maxes Office Machines, the supplier.

Onaushe Principal, Mr Kalola said that “with this donation we are able to raise the bar on the quality of education offered to our students, and we thank Namport for not hesitating to respond positively to our request”.

Being able to copy large volumes of documentation enables the school to improve the level of education it can offer to the learners.

Namport’s acting Executive: Commercial Services, Elias Mwenyo said that the authority, through its Social Investment Fund, has invested nearly N$2 million in Namibian communities during the 2019/20 financial year.