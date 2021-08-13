Eagles to use upcoming six-match cricket series against emerging Zimbabwe to prepare for T20 World Cup

Cricket Namibia will host neighbor’s Zimbabwe in a six-match cricket tournament from 14 to 22 August at the Wanderers Sports club.

The Castle Lite Series will include: three T20’s and three 50 Over games, Cricket Namibia, announced this week adding that the series is part of Namibia’s team’s T20 World Cup preparations.

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November.

The Men’s Head coach, Pierre de Bruyn is delighted to have this series as part of the preparation and build-up to the T20 World Cup.

“I feel that the timing of these matches is crucial to allow the players to prepare their roles as well as to compete for a place in the World Cup squad,” he added.

Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller said it is an exciting time for Namibia to host a competitive Zimbabwean team.

“Attracting international teams to participate on our home soil is part of our long-term strategy to grow the game through exposure,” he said, adding that Namibia’s preparations in the recent six weeks were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Muller said hopefully Namibia can get some momentum back with the upcoming series ahead of the World Cup.