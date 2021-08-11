Ambassador of Finland bids farewell

The President H.E Dr.Hage Geingob received a farewell courtesy call from the outgoing Finnish Ambassador, Pirkko-Liisa Kyöstilä this week at the State House.

The Office of the President said Geingob and Kyöstilä exchanged views on the strong bilateral relations between the Republic of Finland and Namibia spanning three decades.

Geingob commended on Kyöstilä four year diplomatic stay in Namibia as well as her excellent service to Namibia and her people and expressed his satisfaction with the diplomatic relations, cooperation and assistance of the two countries and called for the deepening of these relations.

Kyöstilä expressed that it was a special privilege for her to advance the political, economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

She gave Geingob a book on the history of Namibia and Finland as a gift and also presented Finland’s new Africa Strategy. She also presented him with two photographs of the late former Vice President Dr. Nickey Iyambo, captured by a former university student during his time at the Helsinki University of Finland.