Only 57 jumbos out of 170 sold through Ministry’s auction

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism this week announced that they managed to successfully sell 57 out of the 170 wild elephants which were put on tender in December 2020 which closed on 29 January 2021.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda in an update on Wednesday said the auction attracted five bidders of which only three where successful. The auction is said to have generated N$5.9 million.

Muyunda said the bidders names could not be revealed at the moment as the contracts that were signed have restrictions on such details.

According to Muyunda the 170 elephants that were put on auction includes 30 from Omatjete area, 50 from Kamanjab-commercial farming area, 60 from Grootfontein-Kavango cattle ranch area and 30 Grootfontein-Tsurnkwe area.

“With this auction, we intend to reduce elephant numbers is specified areas to minimize human elephant conflicts which has become persistent leading to extensive damages to properties, life losses and a disruption of people’s livelihoods,” Muyunda said.

Muyunda added that the allocation of where the elephants will be captured from is still to be done as the ministry will consider the social behaviour of elephants and how severe the situation is in the listed areas to inform the allocation.

The funds generated through this auction will be transferred into the Game Product Trust Fund to be reinvested in the conservation of Namibia’s wild animals, including in community conservancies, he added.

Meanwhile, Muyunda said a total of 15 elephants will be captured and remain in Namibia while 42 will be exported out of Namibia.