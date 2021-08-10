Wildlife Resorts reassigns managers

In order to improve operational efficiencies, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced the recent reassigned its resort managers at Dolomite, Halali, Onkoshi and Waterberg.

“All these efforts are aimed at ensuring our ability to withstand the current challenging times but equally prepare for the future ahead. Therefore, I would like to congratulate each team member that has been reassigned and wish them the best of luck in their new roles,” NWR Managing Director, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama said.

Elly Nuule, the former Halali resort manager, has been reassigned to Waterberg, while Johannes Pitji is now the Halali resort manager after previously heading the Sesriem campsite. Foibe Kapofi was transferred from Onkoshi to Dolomite, whilst Coster Shakwa was moved to Onkoshi after being the Khorixas rest camp manager. At Mile 108, Albert Awarab is now the camp administrator.

Salomo Kuwa is now acting Gross Barmen Resort manager, and Morris Mbeha is the acting Khorixas rest camp manager. Betty Kavangu is the acting manager at Naukluft camp, while Sophia Burger is the acting Hardap Resort manager.

At the same time, the organisation’s operations have been split between two Operational Managers, with one having oversight over the Northern part of the country and the other over the Southern resorts, inclusive of the Coastal areas.

Operationally, Sunday Nelenge, who previously served as the Hardap Resort Manager, is now the Senior Operations Manager for Southern resorts inclusive of coastal facilities. Rebekka Horaes, who headed Gross Barmen resort, is now the Manager of Operations Support at the Head Office whilst at the same time also the caretaker Senior Operations Manager for the Northern Resorts.

NWR said these changes were necessitated by the departure of the previous Chief Operations Officer, Sebulon Chicalu, who has taken up the position of Director of Tourism in the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

The organisation also enhanced its in-house maintenance capacity, leading to maintenance-related matters being attended to internally at various resorts. An in-house maintenance team headed by acting Maintenance Manager, Simeon Amakutuwa, has been developed. Thus far, they have attended to maintenance issues at various resorts.

“Recently, the Halali swimming pool, campsite braai stands and sitting areas were repaired by them with the assistance of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism,” said NWR spokesperson, Mufaro Nesongano.