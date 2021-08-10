N$4 million oxygen generating plant to be constructed in Hardap Region – NAMDIA, clients contribute to COVID-19 fight

Diamond marketing and sales company, NAMDIA in close collaboration with Namdia’s clients this week donated N$7,146,328.62 to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The donation is the entity’s biggest single contribution to the COVID-19 fight.

At the handover to the Health Ministry, NAMDIA’s CEO, Kennedy Hamutenya highlighted that some of the donated fund will be used to acquire: 5 oxygen concentrators worth N$ 630,000, plus N$3,073,633.64 for the acquisition of oxygen and oxygen related equipment, while N$ 4,072,694.98 will be utilized for the construction of the Mariental Hospital Oxygen Generation Plant – a partnership project between NAMDIA and one of its most prominent clients SBMH.

“The oxygen generating plant will alleviate some of the pressure on our health system and will provide much needed oxygen to health facilities in the region and construction is scheduled to commence within the next two weeks,”said Amutenya, adding that once constructed the plant will deliver a class leading 500L/min of 93% to 95% pure medical grade oxygen.

“The NAMDIA Foundation is humbled and grateful for the generosity of NAMDIA’s clients and their willingness to stand with us during these unprecedented times. NAMDIA continues to firmly stand together with the nation and values the resilience and unwavering commitment of our country’s front line workers who risk their lives daily in the fight against the pandemic,” he added.

NAMDIA’s clients that came aboard include; Dev Jewels, Diamond Trading, Diamwill, Dhamani, Kapu Diamonds and Samir Gems.