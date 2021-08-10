Meat processing and marketing entity scoops award for US exports

Meat processing and marketing entity, Meatco was recently recognised for its exports to the United States, scooping the ‘Exporter of the Year to the US’ award at the Namibia Annual Exporter Awards for 2021.

The awards held on 05 August, were organised by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in conjunction with Namibian Manufacturers Association and the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development.

The awards had three categories namely; Exporter of the Year to South Africa, Exporter of the Year to the US and Overall Exporter of the Year that will compete for the Regional Awards.

Namibia became eligible for US exports in 2016 and a consignment shipped in February 2020 followed various samples that were sent to the US for laboratory tests to ensure all safety aspects were adhered to.

The consignment, which left Namibia via the Port of Walvis Bay, entered the US via the Philadelphia Port. Since the first export on 19 February 2020.

Meatco has to date exported 719,807 metric tons of beef products to the US out of the 1700 metric tons quota available per year.

Meatco in a statement said they utilised the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) as a strategic gateway to make best use of the export market.

“At the time there was no other African country exporting beef to the US market. By way of Meatco’s strategic decision it became the first African beef exporter to the US market. Our target is the high-end user market, health-conscious market that appreciates quality organic products. And this is where Meatco plays an important role for the customer,” Meatco said.