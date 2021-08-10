Scientific Society offers free astronomy classes

The Namibia Scientific Society is offering astronomy courses free of charge online, which will be delivered every Tuesday at 16:00 starting on 24 August and ending on 21 September.

The course was developed by researchers at the University of Namibia and the University of Oxford and will be delivered via Zoom, free of charge.

According to the Society it is their pleasure to launch the new introductory online course on astronomy and astro-tourism.

“The programme has been designed with tour guides in mind as the main audience, but anyone is welcome to register, and nor prior knowledge is needed to take part,” they added.

The course will consist of five, 1.5 hour sessions and will be delivered from 24 August every Tuesday and the deadline to register is on 18 August, to find out more and to register your interest, please complete the following form at https://forms.gle/c6okSDfttXCvLmTo8

Dates and topics for the classes are 24 August, introduction to astronomy, 31 August, astronomy facilities and research in Southern Africa, 7 September, astronomy for development and astro-tourism, 14 September, stargazing and indigenous astronomy in Namibia and on 21 September, light pollution and dark skies for sustainable development.