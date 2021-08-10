‘Speed queen’ Mboma appointed Good Will Ambassador of the Sam Nujoma Foundation

Olympic silver medalist, Christine Mboma has been appointed as a Good Will Ambassador of the Sam Nujoma Foundation, following her triumph at the just concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The founding father, Sam Nujoma in his capacity as the founder of his foundation announced this in a statement on Monday, while he congratulated Mboma for her exceptional, outstanding, breath-taking and courageous performance .

Nujoma further congratulated Beatrice Masilingi, Helaria Johannes and all other Namibian athletes for consistently representing the country at the world stage.

“Their performance, tenacity and personal best during the Olympic games makes us proud as Namibians,” he said.

“Given that the Sam Nujoma Foundation has been founded upon the principle of self-reliance and capacity building, through the process leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, our athletes have demonstrated high sense of self-reliance in their abilities, raw talent and above all patriotism towards their motherland,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nujoma wished the athletes continued success in all their endeavors, while congratulating the athletes as well as mentor and coach Henk Botha for his leadership in guiding the youthful athletes to victory.

“His passion for sports has not gone unnoticed and his generosity, not only in mentoring these young athletes but also by contributing financially to their upkeep, deserve accolades. May the nation learn that leadership accompanied by a solid vision and hard work will lead to success,” he concluded.