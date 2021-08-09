Select Page

Otjiwarongo hospice receives oxygen concentrators

Standard Bank recently donated three 5-litre oxygen concentrators valued at N$63,000 to the Healing Haven Otjiwarongo Hospice.

The hospice was established in July this year as a community initiative to provide relief to the hospitals by providing recovering patients with physiotherapy and psychological care.

Johan Schoombee, Commercial Manager at the Standard Bank Otjiwarongo branch, handed over the donation to the Haven’s chairperson, Theo Borstlap who is also the owner of Theo Spar at the central northern town.

“Thank you very much for the opportunity afforded to Standard Bank to contribute to saving people’s lives. It is the biggest gift that anyone can give to another person,” said Schoombee.

Borstlap appreciated the donation on behalf of the Healing Haven Trust and indicated that the oxygen concentrators will go a long in giving practical effect to the intent and purpose of the hospice.

The Healing Haven is a community project dedicated to assist post Covid-19 patients within the town of Otjiwarongo and surrounding areas. It is a post Covid-19 care hospice with 12 beds that caters for recovering Covid-19 patients who are no longer acutely ill but who still have lingering symptoms.

Keith Cloete (Standard Bank Otjiwarongo Branch Manager), Jo-Marie Bull (Private Banker), Johan Schoombee (Standard Bank Otjiwarongo Branch Commercial Manager), Theo Borstlap (Healing Haven chairperson) and Edna de Jager (Initiator of the Healing Haven initiative).

