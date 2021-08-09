Anti-poaching canine unit receives four new members from Netherlands

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism on Sunday received a boost to their anti-poaching strategy with the arrival of four highly specialized and trained dogs from the K9 Unit in the Netherlands.

The boost to the ministry is courtesy of Old Mutual Namibia who procured three of ‘man’s best friend’ to help alleviate wildlife crimes such as poaching and contraband smuggling efforts in our country.

Speaking at the handover event Old Mutual Manager: Communications and Social Responsibility Mauriza Fredericks, said the procurement of the specialised dogs date back to 2017 when Old Mutual partnered and pledged N$268,000 to the ministry to acquire the dogs from the Dutch K9 Centre in the Netherlands.

“These dogs will first be sent to the Waterberg Law Enforcement Training Centre for training before they are deployed to the North Eastern Region once they are fully locally trained,” she added.

Fredericks meanwhile extended gratitude to the MEFT for their efforts in identifying only the best canines, the logistical arrangements and the continuous training and care for these new members of the K9 Unit.

The MEFT Deputy Executive Director Colgar Sikopo, at the event meanwhile stressed the importance and efficiency of the K9 unit in combatting wildlife crimes. According to Sikopo this year poaching cases have drastically been reduced all thanks to measures that the ministry have implored to combat poaching.