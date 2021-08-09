Select Page

Anti-poaching canine unit receives four new members from Netherlands

Posted by | Aug 9, 2021 |

Anti-poaching canine unit receives four new members from Netherlands

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism on Sunday received a boost to their anti-poaching strategy with the arrival of four highly specialized and trained dogs from the K9 Unit in the Netherlands.

The boost to the ministry is courtesy of Old Mutual Namibia who procured three of ‘man’s best friend’ to help alleviate wildlife crimes such as poaching and contraband smuggling efforts in our country.

Speaking at the handover event Old Mutual Manager: Communications and Social Responsibility Mauriza Fredericks, said the procurement of the specialised dogs date back to 2017 when Old Mutual partnered and pledged N$268,000 to the ministry to acquire the dogs from the Dutch K9 Centre in the Netherlands.

“These dogs will first be sent to the Waterberg Law Enforcement Training Centre for training before they are deployed to the North Eastern Region once they are fully locally trained,” she added.

Fredericks meanwhile extended gratitude to the MEFT for their efforts in identifying only the best canines, the logistical arrangements and the continuous training and care for these new members of the K9 Unit.

The MEFT Deputy Executive Director Colgar Sikopo, at the event meanwhile stressed the importance and efficiency of the K9 unit in combatting wildlife crimes. According to Sikopo this year poaching cases have drastically been reduced all thanks to measures that the ministry have implored to combat poaching.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

NamiGreen ramps up efforts to rid the country of e-waste

NamiGreen ramps up efforts to rid the country of e-waste

2 July 2018

Madagascar shames Africa with rampant poaching of endangered animals for oriental trade

Madagascar shames Africa with rampant poaching of endangered animals for oriental trade

19 April 2018

Nine poaching cases recorded since January

Nine poaching cases recorded since January

15 March 2019

Updated edition on environmental law

Updated edition on environmental law

1 March 2013