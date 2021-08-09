Select Page

Female entrepreneurs invited to apply for mentorship programme

Future Females Business School has invited female entrepreneurs for a three month programme that offers strategies, mentorship, digital skills and an exact road map to help build their businesses.

The school is inviting female entrepreneurs looking to develop a thriving business, female entrepreneur who have, an idea or early stage businesses ready to up skill to bring their businesses to life.

If you are looking to build a business that would create a positive social impact and benefit your community, this programme is for you, It has been designed to give you the clarity, vision and ability to focus and execute the right strategies that will build your thriving dream business,” the school said in a statement.

They said this initiative was started because for most Namibian female entrepreneurs, the lack of entrepreneurial, financial and marketing skills are among the major challenges they face in running successful businesses. They emphasized that the programme has been designed to give participants clarity, vision and ability to focus and execute their right strategies, that will build thriving dream businesses.

If you are ready to become successful small business owner, to get our of your own way and to embrace not only serious profit but also the lifestyle you want to live, all with the support and guidance of experts who have done it all before, you should apply,” they said.

The programme will offer the tools and skills that are needed to transform businesses idea or early stage business into flourishing businesses, plus they have supported over 40 females entrepreneurs in building impactful businesses.

The Future Females Business School is partnering with StarUp Namibia to make this programme a success. To apply one can go to their website www.futurefemales.com

