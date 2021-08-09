Deep-South appoints Ally Angula as director

Mineral exploration and development company, Deep-South Resources last week announced the appointment of Ally Angula as an independent Director, replacing Sadike Nepela, who passed away in June 2021.

Namibian-born Angula is a Chartered Accountant with extensive background in accounting and business management in Namibia. She is the principal founder of The CFO Namibia a Chartered Accountancy and Financial Advisory firm.

She is also the Co-founder and Managing Director of Leap Holdings and was previously Deputy Executive Director of the Ministry of Finance in Namibia and she was also engaged by the Ministry of Finance to reform Financial Reporting.

Prior to this she was Partner at KPMG in Namibia for seven years and she was also External Audit Partner with clients spanning over a wide spectrum of Industries.

She currently serves on the Boards of Oryx Properties Limited (Vice Chairperson), Pupkewitz Holdings and Nabo Holdings. She also chairs the Audit and Risk Committees of the following Boards: Bank of Namibia, Rossing Uranium Limited and Oryx Properties.

“We are very proud to have Mrs. Angula joining our Board of Directors. Her appointment is a very strong move into the development of the company. Angula brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Namibian business as well as a serious guidance during the current situation of the Company. Her vast experience and qualifications add considerable strength to Deep-South,” said John Akwenye, Chairman of Deep-South.

Angula holds a Bacc. From University of Namibia and a Bcom from South Africa’s University of Natal.