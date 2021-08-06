Select Page

Drought-stricken Angolan nationals settled at Etunda receive food donations

Posted by | Aug 6, 2021 |

Namibia Solar Solutions recently donated goods worth N$17,000 consisting of bags of maize meal, cooking oil and canned fish to Angolan immigrants who fled their country due to drought and settled at Etunda.

Erginus Endjala, Governor of Omusati thanked the company and cautioned the settlers to be careful and follow the right protocols to protect themselves against COVID-19, as some of them have been walling freely in and out of the camp and complaint have reached him.

“We are in bad times of the pandemic, so let us keep safe and stay in the cap because if you bring COVID-19 here it will be so hard to control it, and we are doing our best by looking for help to assist you, keep safe and listen to the camp leaders,” said Endjala.

Handing over the donations Leticia Shahula, Managing Director of Namibia Solar Solutions said she heard on the radio and social media how the Governor pleaded with the business community to come and support the people at Etunda. “Therefore as part of our social responsibility together with my team we decided to reach out, as we all know businesses are affected negatively during this time of COVID-19 my business in not excluded either, but I am sharing the little that I have to show love and support to the people, because I know what it feels like to have nothing,” she added.

Receiving the donations, Mulyooko a settler at Etunda said he is very much grateful t Namibia Solar for the donations, as they are in deep hunger and calling upon people to continue assisting them with food. “Hopefully when it rains we will be able to go back to our country, but if it does not we will remain here,” he emphasized.

The Governor further expressed that 28 children where born at Etunda since the arrival of the settlers and is privileged to have a baby boy named after him, and all the children will be given Namibian citizenship and will be baptized.

“Looking at the large number of children who are supposed to be in school already, I ask that good Samaritans to provide and assist them with stationery and any volunteer to teach this children under the tree,” the urged.

 

