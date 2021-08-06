Goethe-Institut explores different family dynamics through ‘Family Matters’ exhibition

The Goethe-Institut Namibia has joined seven other institutes to showcase ‘Family Matters’, an online exhibition that explores various aspects of the social family unit in different African countries.

The Institut said the exhibition showcases 29 families who tell their stories through interviews, in video, audio, photographic and textual formation explained their religion and finances to marriage and travel.

They explained that the exhibition of the project’s content provides viewers with insight regarding people’s perception of the family unit, power dynamics, how far the concept of a family extends and relations with previous generations.

“The content produced was mediated, curated, directed by divers individuals, each generously bringing themselves to the work and sharing their interpretation of the brief,” they added.

The Institute further explained that the short videos are not campaign material for any ideologies and provide viewers with enough experience to identify themselves and stimulate conversation.

“In Namibia viewers are welcomed into the homes of five families who share their lives and histories, from a same sex couple, a traditional Christian family, to exile during the liberation struggle and welcoming a step child, these videos are testimony of the diverse and young African country,” they concluded.