Livestock marketing plummets in first six months of 2021

The meat industry is still in a recovery phase, as less cattle and sheep were marketed during the first half of 2021, according to the recently released mid-year marketing figures by the Meat Board of Namibia.

The first half of the year saw a total of 94 868 cattle marketed, 25.15% less than the corresponding period last year and 53% lower than the five-year average. The decline in cattle marketing was observable at slaughtering facilities while live exports performed better in comparison to the second quarter of the previous year.

The Meat Board in the latest Meat Chronicle said the difference between weaner calf prices and ox prices is lower risk, faster cash flow and price competition from Botswana.

“This has resulted in a strengthened movement towards weaner-calf production,” the Meat Board stated.

During the same period, a total of 220 045 sheep have been marketed, 47% less than the number during the corresponding period in 2020.

Despite a good performance in May and June, the sheep sector had a weak performance during the second quarter due to a slow start at the beginning of the quarter. The weak performance is linked to low throughput at both local and export-approved abattoirs.

“High sheep prices have begun to create resistance among consumers, resulting in reduced disposable income due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as movement to cheaper protein sources,” the Meat Board said.