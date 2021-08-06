Select Page

Livestock marketing plummets in first six months of 2021

Posted by | Aug 6, 2021 |

Livestock marketing plummets in first six months of 2021

The meat industry is still in a recovery phase, as less cattle and sheep were marketed during the first half of 2021, according to the recently released mid-year marketing figures by the Meat Board of Namibia.

The first half of the year saw a total of 94 868 cattle marketed, 25.15% less than the corresponding period last year and 53% lower than the five-year average. The decline in cattle marketing was observable at slaughtering facilities while live exports performed better in comparison to the second quarter of the previous year.

The Meat Board in the latest Meat Chronicle said the difference between weaner calf prices and ox prices is lower risk, faster cash flow and price competition from Botswana.

“This has resulted in a strengthened movement towards weaner-calf production,” the Meat Board stated.

During the same period, a total of 220 045 sheep have been marketed, 47% less than the number during the corresponding period in 2020.

Despite a good performance in May and June, the sheep sector had a weak performance during the second quarter due to a slow start at the beginning of the quarter. The weak performance is linked to low throughput at both local and export-approved abattoirs.

“High sheep prices have begun to create resistance among consumers, resulting in reduced disposable income due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as movement to cheaper protein sources,” the Meat Board said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Namibia Eyes Hong Kong Meat Market

Namibia Eyes Hong Kong Meat Market

19 December 2013

Agriculture ministry to introduce five new cowpea seed varieties to ensure food security at both household and national level

Agriculture ministry to introduce five new cowpea seed varieties to ensure food security at both household and national level

12 May 2020

Okapuka feedlot reopens for now

Okapuka feedlot reopens for now

21 October 2016

Meat Board approves additional condition to sheep marketing scheme

Meat Board approves additional condition to sheep marketing scheme

29 May 2017