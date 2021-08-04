Development bonuses to build athletics careers further awarded to Rössing marathon champions

The 2021, 30th Rössing national marathon champion, Jeremia Shaliaxwe and Alina Armas, were recently awarded a development bonus worth N$20,000.

These sponsorships, made in addition to the N$10,000 cash prize, won by each of the two category winners during the virtual Rössing marathon in June, forms part of the mine’s focus on promoting healthy lifestyles.

Rössing awards development bonuses to the winners in the Men’s and Ladies Open categories to enable them to build their athletics careers beyond the actual marathon competition.

Kaino Nghitongo, Rössing’s Acting Manager Corporate Communication, said, “We want to play our part in giving athletes the best possible chance to succeed on the world stage. We believe that our association with Namibian champions will inspire and encourage other Namibians runners to get more involved in sport and be our sporting heroes of tomorrow.”

Hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the marathon received over 350 runners from all over Namibia.

The 2021 Rössing marathon champions – Jeremia Shaliaxwe and Alina Armas received their development bonus vouchers at OTB Sports in Windhoek, valued at N$20,000.