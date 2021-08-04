Swakopmund Municipality to conduct business survey

The Municipality of Swakopmund this week announced to the public that they will be conducting a business census, an industrial assessment as well as a baseline survey in the town.

The municipality said they have appointed the Glowshot Capital CC to identify the numbers of businesses registered, the type of businesses and the sectors under which they are classified, the number of workers in these different sector, the challenges faced by businesses, the types of trained and non-trained skills employed and the number of civics and public organizations in the town.

They said the information that will be collected will be crucial for local economic development as well as planning of current and future business initiatives in Swakopmund.

“The duration of the project will last 3 months from August to October and we therefore kindly request the cooperation of the business community as this will smoothen the collection of the required information,” they concluded.