UNICEF donates 400,000 Dexamethasone injections to help with the COVID-19 fight

Aug 4, 2021

Namibia Health Ministry recently received 400,000 vials of Dexamethasone injections from UNICEF, to support the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Dexamethasone is one of the medication approved and recommended by WHO in the treatment of COVID-19infections.

Ben Nangombe, Executive Director at the Ministry in a statement said that the medication has been approved by the Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC), and it has been adapted and incorporated in Namibia’s treatment algorithm for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in public and private hospitals.

This injectable medicine is stored below Twenty-Five Degrees Celsius and we have already commenced with distributing this critical and essential medicine to health facilities around the country,” he informed.

Nangombe stated that this Dexamethasone injection was manufactured in Greece by Demo SA Pharmaceutical Industry and it is valued at US$148 896.

We are sincerely grateful for this support and demonstration of true solidarity, especially during his time when we are confronted with combating the devastating third wave of COVID-19 in our country,” he concluded.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

