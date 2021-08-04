Africa’s inaugural Solar Power Trade show and conference postponed due to COVID – Event to take place in Feb. 2022

After close discussions with event partners, associations and exhibitors in the renewable energy sector, Messe Frankfurt South Africa has taken the decision to postpone the inaugural Solar Power Africa event to 16 to 18 February 2022, the organisers announced in a statement this week.

The hybrid event was scheduled to take place from 13 to 15 October 2021 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

“We believe that this decision is in the best interests of our stakeholders. We look forward to working with the industry to deliver an event that shall bring together local and internationally renowned industry leaders, and experts, to unpack key issues and trends and to accelerate the adoption of Solar Power and Energy Storage, across Africa,” said Joshua Low, Managing Director, Messe Frankfurt South Africa.

The 3-day Solar Power Africa event will take place at the CTICC, consisting of a free-to-attend exhibition and a skills development programme with a strong focus on solar and energy storage in Africa.

The event will feature a 3-day paid conference aimed at all sectors. This includes installers, contractors and producers, major utility companies, energy storage experts, smart energy professionals, finance, industry bodies, government and large scale, industrial users, of renewable energy.

“Despite the current economic challenges, the outlook for solar power as a viable source of energy remains strong and finding solutions to the energy issues faced across the continent, will help economies to grow and assist in meeting global targets to reduce the impact of climate change, as set out in the global framework in the Paris Agreement. As we have seen in recent years, the cost of renewable energy technology has also decreased, making it a more attractive and feasible solution to traditional energy solution,” concluded Low.

The event is presented in partnership with two of the largest solar power and related industry shows in the world – Solar Power Events (SPE), the premier organizer for energy events throughout North America and SNEC, the world’s largest PV tradeshow based in Shanghai, China.