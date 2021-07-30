Mureza Prim8 vehicle manufacturer expected to debut on local market in September

Zimbabwean conceptualised and South African manufactured car maker, Mureza Prim8 has set sights on the Namibian market with plans afoot to launch their latest sedan in that country by September.

This follows the release of the first batch of more than 100 units in Zimbabwe and South Africa two weeks ago.

The Mureza (vernacular for flag In Zimbabwean Shona language) is an idea conceptualised by, Tendai Mungofa, a Zimbabwean national and based in South Africa is meant to create a vehicle that speaks to the different aspects of Africanism which boarder around, originality, durability, adaptability while encompassing the very latest technology and model design scalability.

Mureza Namibia country Chief Executive Officer, Lancelot Musesengwa said the launch in Namibia is part of the company’s expansion plan that will also see the brand being traded in other countries in the Sothern African region.

The Mureza Prim8 is currently targeting South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, DRC, Botswana, and Angola with the attest launches done and targeted in South Africa, Zimbabwe, DRC, and Namibia where footprints have already been established.

“The African Dream Car Prim8 is Mureza Auto Co.’s debut vehicle, it is the first ideologically African initiative and creativity that is owned, assembled and designed with full African consideration for finer taste.

He also said, “Mureza Auto Company has led the way in challenging the norm by breaking new ground, showing that Africa has come out of age from rudimentary confinements to embrace Pan Africanist philosophy where innovations and customisation of identified solutions are brought home for all to enjoy. “

The Prim8 according to Musesengwa is a vehicle made and conceptualised by the African native, breaking new ground in industries previously dominated by the developed world.

“This opens space for more innovation towards what can be coined as African Dream Initiative. This implies that the latest features already discovered in the developed world are applied to the Prim8 while retaining the key features of affordability and suitability to our African environment, roads, terrain, and overall driving pleasure,” he said.

Group Operations and Distribution Director, Kumbirayi Chiwara said the Prim8 Specifications Mureza Auto Co. is excited to present to its immediate African community, the Prim8 which is a vehicle that is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 87kW.

“The vehicle comes with maximum torque of 128Nm at 4000rpm, driving the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or a CVT. The comprehensive specification of the top model includes keyless entry, seven-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satnav, reversing camera, cruise control, parking sensors, audio system, air conditioning, power-adjustable driver’s seat, four airbags, electronic stability control, ABS brakes, and tyre pressure monitoring,” he said.

He added that “After the launch of the vehicle in Namibia in the month of September 2021, the Prim8 is earmarked to land in the customers’ hands at a price of N$ 202,500. Mureza Auto Co. intends to kick start the Prim8 distribution with an offtake scale of 100 vehicles for the Namibian market.”