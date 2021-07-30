Select Page

Geingob congratulates 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mboma – Win ends 25-year medal drought

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob on Tuesda congratulated ‘speed queen’ Christine Mboma for her brilliant achievement in the 200-meter women’s finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“As a country, we are extremely proud. An outstanding ambassador of our country, you have flown the Namibian flag very high,” he said on his Twitter account.

Namibia’s Mboma, aged 18, bagged the silver medal coming in second to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, while fellow Namibian, Beatrice Masilinga came in sixth.

“Béatrice Masilingi, you have done us proud, you put up a brave performance in the 200m finals at the Olympics. Even if you didn’t walk away with a medal, the future is bright for you,” he said, further thanking their coach Henk Botha, for nurturing these exceptional talents.

Mboma with outstanding performance ended the Namibia medal drought for able-bodied athletes at the Olympics, with the last medal having been won in 1996 by Frankie Fredericks.

Photo contributed.

 

