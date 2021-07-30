Select Page

Cancer Association calls on women to come for screenings

Aug 3, 2021

The Cancer Association Of Namibia (CAN) reminded the public that they will be hosting the Women’s Health Community Clinic on 5 August in Windhoek.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the screening will be for Cervical (Pap smear), and Breast (clinical breast examination) cancers.

Patients should bring their Namibian ID plus N$100, bring your own night gown or wrap and book your place at 061-237740 to avoid disappointment,” he added.

He explained that only 50 ladies per slot can be registered, and he urged patients to book in advance and make sure they are on time.

The 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections in Namibia have hit us hard, but we must carry on and fight cancer as best we can and if you would like a private appointment or would like to book a corporate clinic for your company, please contact [email protected],” he concluded.

