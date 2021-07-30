FlyWest Air introduces Rundu, Katima Mulilo routes

PriFlyWestair this weekintroduced two new flight routes between their hub at Eros Airport Windhoek destined for Rundu, as well as Katima Mulilo.

Departing from Eros Airport in Windhoek, the new scheduled routes will connect people and visitors between the capital and the north-eastern regions and beyond.

FlyWestair’s domestic flight schedule, offers five weekly flights between Eros Airport in Windhoek and Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport in Ondangwa. The airline will offer two weekly flights service between Rundu and Windhoek as of 24 August. As well as three weekly flights between Katima Mulilo and Windhoek starting 25 August.

In a statement issued this week, FlyWest Air said these flights are an important gateway to other SADC nations, notably Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

“Not only will the introduction of these two destinations help relieve the weight of travel for those who live there and conduct business, but it will also support our crucial, currently downtrodden tourism industry. The introduction of Katima and Rundu is set to ease travel for visitors to Namibia who would like to include the Kavango and Zambezi regions in their itinerary, but do not have sufficient days in their schedule for the long drives. It’s about time to connect,” the airline said.