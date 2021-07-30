Select Page

FlyWest Air introduces Rundu, Katima Mulilo routes

Posted by | Aug 3, 2021 |

FlyWest Air introduces Rundu, Katima Mulilo routes

PriFlyWestair  this weekintroduced two new flight routes between their hub at Eros Airport Windhoek destined for Rundu, as well as Katima Mulilo.

Departing from Eros Airport in Windhoek, the new scheduled routes will connect people and visitors between the capital and the north-eastern regions and beyond.

FlyWestair’s domestic flight schedule, offers five weekly flights between Eros Airport in Windhoek and Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport in Ondangwa. The airline will offer two weekly flights service between Rundu and Windhoek as of 24 August. As well as three weekly flights between Katima Mulilo and Windhoek starting 25 August.

In a statement issued this week, FlyWest Air said these flights are an important gateway to other SADC nations, notably Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

“Not only will the introduction of these two destinations help relieve the weight of travel for those who live there and conduct business, but it will also support our crucial, currently downtrodden tourism industry. The introduction of Katima and Rundu is set to ease travel for visitors to Namibia who would like to include the Kavango and Zambezi regions in their itinerary, but do not have sufficient days in their schedule for the long drives. It’s about time to connect,” the airline said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Punch packed Nissan Note e-POWER NISMO launched in Japan

Punch packed Nissan Note e-POWER NISMO launched in Japan

27 September 2018

Vehicle sales increase in February

Vehicle sales increase in February

19 March 2018

Who is ahead in the resale stakes between Africa’s two most popular bakkies?

Who is ahead in the resale stakes between Africa’s two most popular bakkies?

5 October 2018

Tesla sells more than 430,000 electric vehicles from 2018 to 2021 – 74% Share of US EV market

Tesla sells more than 430,000 electric vehicles from 2018 to 2021 – 74% Share of US EV market

10 June 2021