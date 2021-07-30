Select Page

Du Toit to head AgriBank as interim CEO

Following the departure of Sakaria Nghikembua at the end of his 5-year term as CEO of Agribank on Friday 30 July 2021, the Board has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Louis Du Toit, as the acting CEO for the next three months, effective from Monday, 02 August.

The Board is currently seized with the recruitment process of the substantive CEO. To this end, interviews were conducted last week, and the outcome will be communicated to the public, once all the due processes are completed.

Du Toit, a qualified chartered accountant, has been with the Bank since 2019. Prior to joining Agribank, he served in various roles at PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PwC) for close to a decade, including being a partner.

He also served as a CFO in a multinational financial services group, for over 10 years. Additionally, he has been a member of Agribank’s Executive Committee.

 

