Ballotti appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans this week announced Retuura Ballotti as the bank’s new Human Capital Executive, effective 1 July 2021.

In her new role, Ballotti will be responsible for developing and executing human resource strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction of the Bank, specifically in the areas of succession planning, talent and change management, organisational and performance management, training and development, and compensation.

As the Human Capital Executive, Ballotti will provide strategic leadership by articulating human capital needs and plans to the executive management team, shareholders, and directors.

Ballotti’s journey with Bank Windhoek started in 2017, where she headed the Bank’s Human Resources Business Partner role. She obtained her undergraduate qualification at Rhodes University and her Honours and Master’s Degree from the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

An organisational psychologist by profession, Ballotti started her career in Human Capital Management at Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco). She joined Bank Windhoek from Deloitte Namibia, where she fulfilled the role of Senior Human Resource Manager.

With over 12 years’ experience across the Human Capital value chain, Hans said that she is confident that Ballotti will take up this challenge with drive and enthusiasm.

“We look forward to benefitting from her knowledge and experience as a key member of the Bank Windhoek Executive Management Team,” concluded Hans.