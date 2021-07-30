New Land Cruiser 300 lands in southern Africa

Toyota South Africa announced this week that the new Land Cruiser 300 will be available in southern Africa as of this August. The first model to be shipped will be the ZX 3.5T (petrol) at around N$1.8 million, followed by the ZX 3.3D (diesel) at more or less the same price.

The GR-S models will become available in due course, ranging in price from N$1.3 million to N$1.9 million.

The new Land Cruiser 300 is the ultimate SUV range, having proven itself in much more basic form throughout Africa. Land Cruiser enthusiasts may be concerned that the new 300 has forfeited some of its offroad pedigree to offer luxury and convenience but Toyota assured prospective buyers that the new variant is just as capable as its predecessors.

A turbocharger is standard on all models, making up for the loss in oomph from the 4.5 petrol and 4.2 diesel straight-sixes which have established the Land Cruiser legacy.

Toyota said the Land Cruiser 300 serves as the flagship to the Toyota SUV range, and carries an enviable reputation as the ‘Master of Africa’. The ‘300’ model is a ‘ground-up’ design, featuring an all-new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform designated as TNGA-F. The F indicates the first ladder-frame execution of TNGA – a fact that should find favour with off-road enthusiasts.

New Engines

An all-new engine line-up propels the newcomer; buyers have the choice of a 3.5-litre V6 Twin Turbo petrol engine or 3.3-litre V6 Turbodiesel. Both powerplants focus on delivering increased efficiency, improved torque output and elevated levels of refinement versus the outgoing V8-variants.

The petrol V6 offers 305 kW @ 5200 rpm with a stout 650 Nm available from 2000 rpm, while the new diesel delivers 225 kW @ 4000 rpm with a ‘stump-pulling’ 700 Nm available between 1600 and 2600 rpm. Top speed is pegged at 210 km/h for both variants. The new engines are mated to a new slick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission with low-range functionality.

For the first time on Land Cruiser, a GR Sport will be offered as the off-road performance model.

All models carry a 9-services/90,000 km service plan with service intervals set at 12-months or 10,000 km, and a 3-year/100,000 km warranty.