NAMCOR opens retail sites in Khorixas, Oshakati

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) this week opened two new retail service stations catering to the fuelling needs of the roughly 6700 residents of Khorixas and the 3000 plus residents of Ekuku in Oshakati.

Both sites are conveniently situated to serve the communities in which they operate. In addition to providing a wide range of fuel and lubricants, the new NAMCOR service stations will offer food and beverage options in the 24-hour convenience store.

Motorists and travellers can enjoy a cup of coffee and a car wash while exploring the nearby surroundings.

Immanuel Mulunga, Managing Director of NAMCOR the company continues to implement its expansion strategy across Namibia in line with the directives of its board of directors.

“These retail sites will create employment opportunities and stimulate the economic recovery of the operational areas, benefitting the local economy and providing sustainable economic value to their respective regions,” Mulunga said.

NAMCOR’s expansion strategy will see the opening of retail sites in key strategic locations across Namibia and potentially in neighbouring countries. There are 5 new sites currently under construction with a further 8 in development in all corners of the country.