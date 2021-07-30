Donated instruments to local QueenZab Brass Band to help youth stay off the streets

The Ambassador of Germany to Namibia, Herbert Beck recently handed over a donation of brass instruments to the QueenZab Brass Band from Groot Aub.

The donation which included trumpets, trombones, tubas, a marching band drum set, an euphonium and music stands worth N$110,735, was received by Maureen Rooi, leader of the Brass Band.

The funding was provided by the Goethe-Institut in the framework of their support to music groups in countries all over the world.

Rooi said they did not expect such a quick response and assistance, especially in such a difficult time like this one we are in.

“We will make use of the donation in order to get the youth more involved in learning how to play the instruments, and it is a great help for the youth to be more involved in music than to be on the streets,” she added.

Ambassador Beck said the cultural programme work, which promotes art and exhibitions, films, theatre, dance, literature and music, is a key component of the foreign cultural and education policy of Germany.

“We are glad to support the QueenZab Brass Band with instruments so that they will be able to continue their work in the community and we are looking forward to seeing and hearing the instruments in action once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, so please stay healthy,” he concluded.