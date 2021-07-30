Green hydrogen workshop to be held virtually

The Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) will host a virtual Green Hydrogen Regional Data Validation Workshop from 2 to 5 August.

The virtual meeting’s attendance is strictly by invitation only and anticipated stakeholders to be part of the opening ceremony, which will be held on 2 from 9:00 to 11:00.

The meeting will include members of SASSCAL, Council of Minsters, government officials, heads of developmental agencies, businesses and other relevant stakeholder in SADC. The workshop is aimed to have a more thorough check of the collected data to ensure that it meets the H2Atlas-Africa project specifications for the development of the H2Atlas in Southern Africa.

Kalkidan Tesema, Project Liaison Officer at H2Atlas said the Regional Technical Committee comprising of different expertise will evaluate and validate the collected data before the production of the Atlas.

“The immediate outcome of the project will be an interactive atlas, showing identified Green Hydrogen hotspots and it is envisaged that such a map will provide evidence based information for policy makers, researchers and potential founders about the potential of a Green Hydrogen economy in the region,” she added.

She said more details on the workshop will be provided in due course through their website and the project is being implemented in Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.