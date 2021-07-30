Tura Magic Ladies drawn in Group B of inaugural 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League qualifer

NFA – Tura Magic Ladies will battle it out against Zambia’s Green Buffaloes and Zimbabwe’s Black Rhino Queens in the inaugural 2021 Total Energies CAF Women’s Champions League l COSAFA qualifier that will be played from 26 August to 4 September at a venue still to be confirmed.

This follows a draw held on Thursday morning for the Cosafa Region Qualifiers that pitted the giants of women’s club football in the region against one another in some massive ties with Tura Magic Ladies are in the three-team Group B and have been drawn alongside Black Rhino Queens of Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Green Bualfoes.

South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are the seeded side in Group A, and will take on Lesotho Defence Force, Double Action Ladies from Botswana and Eswatini’s Manzini Wanderers. The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals.

It is the first time COSAFA are staging a club competition, with the victor to advance to the continental showpiece event that is set for later in the year. It makes the stakes high beyond regional bragging rights and provides plenty to play for over the 10 days of competition.

“This is a momentous day for us in the COSAFA region,” COSAFA General Secretary Sue Destombes says. “This is something that we have had on our radar for a while, but it’s a great initiative from CAF to implement a Champions League competition and do the qualifiers at a zonal level.

“We have seven teams taking part in 2021, but by next year we hope to have all 14 of our member associations participating. This is just the start, but we are putting a peg in the ground.”

The Groups are as follows:

Group A

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa); Lesotho Defence Force (Lesotho); Double Action Ladies (Botswana); Manzini Wanderers (Eswatini)

Group B

Green Buffaloes (Zambia); Black Rhino Queens (Zimbabwe); TURA Magic (Namibia)