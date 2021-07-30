N$4 million 70-bed tented COVID-19 field hospital commissioned

The Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Thursday commissioned a new 70-bed tented COVID-19 field hospital at the Windhoek Central Hospital.

The new COVID-19 field hospital valued at approximately N$4 million is part of the private sector coalition in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Speaking at the event, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the coming into operation of the facility is a welcome move as the country’s health system is currently buckling under the COVID 19 wave.

“Government is busy constructing more isolation facilities across the country to make more beds available for COVID-19 patients,” she said while commending the Chamber of Commerce in heeding the government’s call to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Namibia’s Health Minister, Kalumbi Shangula at the same event said that during the past three months, Namibia experienced the worst of the three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic to date.

“The government responded by increasing bed capacity throughout the country. The former building of the Namibia Institute of Pathology at Katutura Intermediate Hospital was re-purposed and converted into a 46-bed ward for Covid-19 patients. This is in addition to the 74-bed old TB Ward, the conversion of the 4A into a 64-bed ward, and the re-purposing of 5A into a 34-bed facility all at Katutura Intermediate Hospital,” he added.

Furthermore, Shangula said work has started for the construction of a 98-bed ward at Katutura Hospital.

Since the COVID-19 third wave commenced, Namibia’s existing health infrastructure, including hospital beds, oxygen supply, mortuary space as well as health personnel could no longer cope with the number of new infections.