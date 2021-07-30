Namibia objects to Israel AU observer status

The government on Thursday expressed deep concern and disappointment, that the Chairperson of the Africa Union (AU) Commission received credentials from the Ambassador of Israel, granting the State of Israel observer status to the AU.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Executive Director, Penda Naanda in a statement said granting observer status to an occupying power is contrary to the principles and objectives of the Constitutive Act of the AU, particularly at a time when the State of Israel is increasing its acts of oppression in total violation of international law and disregard for the human rights of the Palestinian people.

“It is also contrary to the firm and solid commitment of the Heads of State and Government of the AU to support the Palestinian cause, as evidenced in the various declarations adopted at each Ordinary Session of the Assembly. Namibia believes in the two states as a solution to the issues between the State of Israel and Palestine,” he said.

Naada said Namibia therefore, disassociates itself from granting observer status to the State of Israel, while the reason for Israel’s loss of the observer status in 2002 remains unchanged.

“Namibia maintains that Israel can only regain observer status at the AU on condition that it ceases to occupy Palestine, and grant its people the right to self-determination,” he added.

Naanda meanwhile said Namibia reaffirms its unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinians, against the Israeli occupation, and supports the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“In this regard, Namibia will officially submit its objection/reservation to the Chairperson of the AU Commission, in due course,” he concluded.