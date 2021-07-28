Bank Windhoek donates to Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward

Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Department recently donated essentials to the Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward in Windhoek.

The donations included a hot water urn, a glucometer and test strip kit, bathing necessities, winter clothing, diapers and wipes, toys and children’s books.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Human Capital, Retuura Ballotti, said as connectors of positive change, Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of the Bank’s existence. “We extend our community care by donating to the Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward in response to their identified needs.”

The Katutura Paediatric ward, cares for 55 infants, children, and adolescents from birth up to the age of 18. Doctor Justina Elago, who received the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, thanked the Bank for the gesture and said that the assistance would support the ward during these challenging times.

The Bank’s Human Capital staff members also handed over winter clothes as part of the donation. “Through this donation, we hope to convey our care, love, and support for all that the Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward does for our community,” said Ballotti.