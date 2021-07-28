Select Page

Bank Windhoek donates to Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward

Posted by | Jul 29, 2021 |

Bank Windhoek donates to Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward

Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Department recently donated essentials to the Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward in Windhoek.

The donations included a hot water urn, a glucometer and test strip kit, bathing necessities, winter clothing, diapers and wipes, toys and children’s books.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Human Capital, Retuura Ballotti, said as connectors of positive change, Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of the Bank’s existence. “We extend our community care by donating to the Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward in response to their identified needs.”

The Katutura Paediatric ward, cares for 55 infants, children, and adolescents from birth up to the age of 18. Doctor Justina Elago, who received the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, thanked the Bank for the gesture and said that the assistance would support the ward during these challenging times.

The Bank’s Human Capital staff members also handed over winter clothes as part of the donation. “Through this donation, we hope to convey our care, love, and support for all that the Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward does for our community,” said Ballotti.

Doctor Justina Elago, fourth from left, pictured with her team.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Oncology Centre gets upgrade to international standards

Oncology Centre gets upgrade to international standards

16 January 2017

Tobacco industry shrinks

Tobacco industry shrinks

10 June 2016

Cancer message blooms in Rehoboth

Cancer message blooms in Rehoboth

29 January 2016

Africa’s First Ladies seek to eliminate childhood HIV/AIDS by 2030

Africa’s First Ladies seek to eliminate childhood HIV/AIDS by 2030

29 January 2018