Select Page

Socks n Soup Saturday for Cancer

Posted by | Jul 29, 2021 |

Socks n Soup Saturday for Cancer

The Cancer Association of Namibia will be hosting the ‘Socks n Soup Saturday’ on 31 July from 8:00 to 12:00 at the MegaCentre in Kleine Kuppe.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said that regular fundraising to sustain their operations have been severely hampered due to COVID-19, but that will not discourage them from fulfilling their mission of hope.

“Support us by purchasing woolly warm winter socks, funky shoelaces, fresh butternut soup, pancakes, hot dogs and freshly baked biscuits and rusks at our pop-up shop at MegaCentre in Kleine Kuppe this Saturday,” he added.

 Sonia Kaseraera of the Cancer Association of Namibia thanking Shoprite Checkers on behalf of the organization for all the ingredients donated to make the ‘Socks n Soup Saturday’ a reality.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

From redundancy to edutainment

From redundancy to edutainment

5 January 2015

Learners from 25 local schools benefit from mask donation

Learners from 25 local schools benefit from mask donation

25 September 2020

Creating ourselves in our own image

Creating ourselves in our own image

27 May 2016

Charity organisation hosts Street Store

Charity organisation hosts Street Store

19 August 2016