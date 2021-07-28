Socks n Soup Saturday for Cancer

The Cancer Association of Namibia will be hosting the ‘Socks n Soup Saturday’ on 31 July from 8:00 to 12:00 at the MegaCentre in Kleine Kuppe.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said that regular fundraising to sustain their operations have been severely hampered due to COVID-19, but that will not discourage them from fulfilling their mission of hope.

“Support us by purchasing woolly warm winter socks, funky shoelaces, fresh butternut soup, pancakes, hot dogs and freshly baked biscuits and rusks at our pop-up shop at MegaCentre in Kleine Kuppe this Saturday,” he added.