Big brother is watching you! – Nampol receives drone donation to boost policing operations

Namibia’s police force (Nampol) on Wednesday received a drone or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), which will assist the police in its quest to render quality service and fight crime in the country.

Speaking at an event in Windhoek, Namibian Police Force, Lieutenant General, Sebastian Ndeitunga said the donation made by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is essential in policing operations, and will indeed contribute to the police effectiveness, to ensure that the country continues to remain safe.

“The drone’s agility and versatility make it ideal to easily operate over a given city, over rough terrains or areas covered by dense vegetation. So, it will indeed be the law enforcement eyes in the sky,” he added.

Ndeitunga said globally, the use of drones in areas of policing is rapidly advancing which makes it possible for law enforcement to make use of aerial view without having to dispatch helicopters which are costly to operate.

Speaking at the event, UNDP Resident Representative, Alka Bhatia congratulated the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration Safety and Security for championing change by ushering in the 4th Industrial revolution with the use of technology.

“Now more than ever we need to look at disruptive ways to do development. Drones are being increasingly used to respond to humanitarian, developmental, and peacekeeping operations,” she added.

Bhatia meanwhile said the UNDP continues to support country-led efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs, while Ndeitunga reassured that the Nampol will maximally utilize the equipment for the purpose that it is intended for.

The Nampol before the donation had one drone that they received from the private sector.

 

