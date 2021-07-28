Final round of ESA CS:GO national tournament slated for Saturday

Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will host a series of 5 playoff games on Saturday, 31 July to select the national Esports Team for CS:GO, Public Relations Officer, Andra van Schalkwyk announced this week.

The series of 5 playoff games will kick off at 13:00hrs.

According to van Schalkwyk, this year has been unprecedented as they have seen many skilled and top-tier athletes with tied and close scores and thus prompted them to select not the usual 10, but 12 candidates to participate in this year’s final round.

The following 12 candidates will be participating in the final round: Alan Miller; Andries Wahl; Danie Muller; Ezee Viljoen; Gideon Buys; Ilario Izaks; Jaco Hyman; John Berry; Maja Carstens; Pieter Kok; Talon Izaks and Tristan Loftie-Eaton

According to van Schalkwyk the top 3 teams for the qualifier round were EZK 25:17 in 1st place, with V-Fortis (2nd team) placing 2nd and V-Fortis (1st team) placing 3rd.

Regarding the procedures for the final event, van Schalkwyk said a total of 5 games will be played.

“The first 4 games’ teams have already been determined with the 5th game’s team being configured on the day after the first 4 games,” he added.

NESA President Flip de Bruyn said “I sincerely hope everyone enjoyed the qualifiers as much as we have, and we look forward to selecting our new Namibian CS:GO Esports Team,” while further acknowledging the sponsors that include Logitech G, Nanodog and Future CC for making the entire event possible.